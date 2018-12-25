Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 450.8% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 44,231 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 462,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 30.5% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 914,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 213,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

NYSE:T opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

