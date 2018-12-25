Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 10433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 262,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,078,184.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,533,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,298,457.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

