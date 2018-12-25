Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $14.32 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 253,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,724,660.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

