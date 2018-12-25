Financial Analysis: MeltroniX (MTNX) & Applied Materials (AMAT)

MeltroniX (OTCMKTS:MTNX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MeltroniX and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials 19.20% 62.56% 24.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MeltroniX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MeltroniX does not pay a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MeltroniX and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeltroniX 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Materials 0 9 13 0 2.59

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $50.05, indicating a potential upside of 72.65%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeltroniX and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials $17.25 billion 1.61 $3.31 billion $4.45 6.51

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than MeltroniX.

Summary

Applied Materials beats MeltroniX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeltroniX

MeltroniX, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (MeltroniX Solutions, Inc., Microelectronic Packaging of America, Inc., and MPI Place Holder, Inc.) are providers of Advanced Electronic Manufacturing Services, Products, Design, and Testing to high growth industries and applications including: Internet equipment; wireless/telecommunication; medical; satellites and military systems; and broadband communication and other electronic systems manufacturers. This is based on MeltroniX’s ability to develop and manufacture high-density packaging and interconnect microelectronic products. Currently, MeltroniX is placing renewed emphasis on military and space applications by leveraging its capabilities in offering devices which are radiation tolerant and qualified to military specifications.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

