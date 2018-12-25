Financial Analysis: SJM (SJMHF) & DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (DKILY)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SJM has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SJM and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $5.37 billion 0.93 $251.90 million N/A N/A DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $20.68 billion 1.49 $1.70 billion $0.59 17.81

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SJM and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 1 0 1 0 2.00 DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SJM does not pay a dividend. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR beats SJM on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment engages in the hotel business; and provision of catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, and human resources and project management, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

