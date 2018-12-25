Financial Comparison: BPOST SA/ADR (BPOSY) & MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. MONDI PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONDI PLC/ADR pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONDI PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $3.36 billion 0.48 $367.23 million $1.83 4.41 MONDI PLC/ADR $8.02 billion 0.97 $758.43 million $3.38 12.54

MONDI PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BPOST SA/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MONDI PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 7.59% 32.15% 8.93% MONDI PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BPOST SA/ADR and MONDI PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MONDI PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MONDI PLC/ADR beats BPOST SA/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic parcels, international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's eShop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. The company serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. Mondi plc is a subsidiary of Mondi Group.

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.