Financial Contrast: GlyEco (GLYE) and Cabot (CBT)

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GlyEco and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cabot has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.72%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than GlyEco.

Risk and Volatility

GlyEco has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of GlyEco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. GlyEco does not pay a dividend. Cabot pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlyEco and Cabot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco $12.07 million 0.15 -$5.18 million N/A N/A Cabot $3.24 billion 0.74 -$113.00 million $4.03 9.94

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cabot.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco -37.36% -201.67% -38.05% Cabot -3.49% 18.82% 8.03%

Summary

Cabot beats GlyEco on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc., a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services. The company's Industrial segment develops, manufactures, and markets additive packages for the antifreeze/coolant, gas patch coolant, and heat transfer industries; and METALGUARD additive package product line comprising one-step inhibitor systems to make various types of antifreeze concentrates and 50/50 coolants for automobiles, heavy-duty diesel engines, stationary engines in gas patch, and other applications, as well as METALGUARD heat transfer fluids that include propylene and ethylene glycol based light and heavy-duty fluids for various operating temperatures. It also operates a glycol re-distillation plant in West Virginia, which processes waste glycol into virgin quality recycled glycol for sale to industrial customers. GlyEco, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature oil and gas well construction. In addition, the company offers specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; and fumed silica, fumed alumina, and dispersions for automotive, construction, microelectronics, batteries, and consumer products industries, as well as aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. Further, it provides activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; as a chemical carrier; and as a colorant or a decolorizing agent. The company sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

