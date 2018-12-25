Financial Review: FFBW (FFBW) & People’s United Financial (PBCT)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get FFBW alerts:

This table compares FFBW and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 3.78% 0.71% 0.16% People’s United Financial 23.98% 7.94% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $9.88 million 6.82 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A People’s United Financial $1.66 billion 3.15 $337.20 million $1.04 13.27

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FFBW and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 1 4 3 0 2.25

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than FFBW.

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. FFBW does not pay a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats FFBW on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 403 branches, including 147 full-service stop and shop supermarket branches located in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 598 ATMs. People's United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.