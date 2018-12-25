Financial Survey: AXT (AXTI) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AXT and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 4 2 4 0 2.00

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 81.44%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXT and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $98.67 million 1.63 $10.14 million $0.26 15.69 Applied Optoelectronics $382.33 million 0.72 $73.95 million $4.23 3.27

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 13.00% 7.32% 6.38% Applied Optoelectronics 4.20% 8.73% 6.28%

About AXT

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products. It also provides semi-insulating gallium with arsenic (GaAs) substrates, which are used for application in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones. In addition, the company offers semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in opto-electronic products, including high brightness light emitting diodes in backlight wireless handsets and liquid crystal display televisions, as well as for automotive panel, signage, display, and lighting applications; and 3-D sensing using vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. Further, it provides germanium (Ge) substrates for space and terrestrial photovoltaic applications, as well as optical applications. Additionally, the company, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, manufactures and sells raw materials, such as gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, high purity arsenic, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

