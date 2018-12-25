First Bancorp (FNLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.
FNLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.78%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.
