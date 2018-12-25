First Bancorp (FNLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 1544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

FNLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Bancorp (FNLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/first-bancorp-fnlc-hits-new-1-year-low-at-25-00.html.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.