First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.13.

FFBC stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 597.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 114.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

