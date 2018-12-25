First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $273,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $8,311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 47.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 405,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 130,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 498,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $284,796.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,013 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

