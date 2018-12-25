First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in FMC by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FMC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $96.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,275.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

