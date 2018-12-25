First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (USEQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of USEQ stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3517 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

