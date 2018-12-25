First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.53% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEF. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

