First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.41

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lindquist bought 2,000 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Keith bought 1,650 shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,723.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,650 shares of company stock worth $485,564 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 219,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

