First US Bancshares (FUSB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.70. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%.

In other First US Bancshares news, Director David Peter Hale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $71,630. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of First US Bancshares worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

