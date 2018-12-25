Fivebalance (FBN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,043.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Fivebalance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, Fivebalance has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $121,052.00 and $3,043.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.02505276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00207435 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026056 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026085 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,311,032,707 tokens. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance.

Fivebalance Token Trading

Fivebalance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

