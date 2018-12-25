Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $235.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $253.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $231.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $921.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $939.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBC opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,719.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 217.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.