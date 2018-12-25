Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.78

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 60141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $163,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $203,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth $206,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

