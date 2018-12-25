Fmr LLC Increases Position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.32% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S worth $29,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

