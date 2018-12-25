Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.62

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 42097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $332.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,755 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 140,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 34.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/foundation-building-materials-fbm-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-62.html.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.