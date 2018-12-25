Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fox Factory by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 490,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $671,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $300,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $462,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,148.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

