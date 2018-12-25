Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $225,000 in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemed by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $3,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $266.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $239.87 and a 52 week high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/franklin-resources-inc-invests-225000-in-chemed-co-che.html.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.