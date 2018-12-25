Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $225,000 in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 22.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemed by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $3,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $266.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $239.87 and a 52 week high of $335.99.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
