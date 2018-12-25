Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 976 iShares North American Tech ETF (IGM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6,238.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 536.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $159.30 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

