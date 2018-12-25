FutCoin Trading Down 63.2% This Week (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One FutCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. FutCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023591 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00032486 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00163454 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FutCoin

FutCoin (CRYPTO:FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. FutCoin’s official website is fut-coin.com. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__.

Buying and Selling FutCoin

FutCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FutCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

