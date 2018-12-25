FY2019 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (IMG) Increased by Analyst

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, December 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.

Shares of IMG opened at C$5.07 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald Peter Gagel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

