Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (GGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.39

Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the third quarter worth $336,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 91.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 62.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

