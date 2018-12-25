GambleCoin (GMCN) Market Cap Reaches $18,851.00

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. GambleCoin has a market cap of $18,851.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GambleCoin has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GambleCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002832 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GMCN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. The official website for GambleCoin is gamblecoin.fun. The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GambleCoin

GambleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GambleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GambleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.