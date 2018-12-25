Game Stars Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Game Stars has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $523,664.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game Stars token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, Game Stars has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.03428041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.04401588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00813279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.01334421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00122572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.01619321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00371948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Game Stars

GST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Game Stars’ official website is gamestars.io. Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars.

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game Stars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

