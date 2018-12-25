Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.97

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 70982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Nomura began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 11,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,146.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,260. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 88,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,438,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $877,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

