Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 71.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $730,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 315,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,140. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.
