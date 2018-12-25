German American Bancorp. (GABC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GABC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

GABC opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,547 shares of company stock worth $362,122. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 55.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 85.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 118.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

