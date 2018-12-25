Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK):

12/21/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gibraltar's performance has been affected to some extent by higher input cost inflation. The steel and aluminum tariffs announced earlier in 2018 continued to impact its material costs. The company even expects continued volatility in material costs owing to tariff-related issues. Moreover, the company’s high dependency on government funding further add to the woes. Also, on a P/E (TTM) basis, the stock looks a bit overvalued compared with the industry. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimate for 2018 has declined over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential. However, increased building and infrastructure spending in the United States, and the four-pillar value creation strategy could boost Gibraltar’s revenues and profitability in the quarters ahead.”

12/6/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gibraltar is progressing well operationally as well as financially on the back of its four-pillar value creation strategy that comprises operational excellence, product innovation, portfolio management and acquisitions as a strategic accelerator. Moreover, strong demand for community solar, which is the market Gibraltar serves, is quite encouraging. However, rising material cost remain a headwind. The company’s high dependency on government funding further add to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimate for 2018 has declined over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

11/22/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Gibraltar Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ROCK opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 573,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,889,000 after purchasing an additional 229,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $6,454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $5,272,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,934,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

