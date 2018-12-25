Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $205.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

