Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 141.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8,302.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 311,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 307,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.85.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

