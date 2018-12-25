Gogold Resources (GLGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)‘s stock had its “buy glgdf” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of Gogold Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. Gogold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

