Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $59.45.

