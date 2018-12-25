Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after purchasing an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

INTC stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

