Granite Real Estate (GRP) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRP stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

About Granite Real Estate

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

