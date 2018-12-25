Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in BRP Inc (DOOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $231,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $60,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the third quarter worth about $48,156,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $39,716,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $29,655,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. BRP Inc has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. GMP Securities started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-acquires-new-stake-in-brp-inc-dooo.html.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.