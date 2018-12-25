Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $716,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 46.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 20.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 543,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 486.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Oscar K. Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

