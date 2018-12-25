GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 23,299 Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 41.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 176,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 83.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter worth about $7,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Emerald Expositions Events from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Emerald Expositions Events news, insider William Charles sold 14,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $179,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/gsa-capital-partners-llp-acquires-shares-of-23299-emerald-expositions-events-inc-eex.html.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.