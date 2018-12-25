GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,900 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

WVE stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 112.13% and a negative net margin of 1,114.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $582,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,900 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/gsa-capital-partners-llp-sells-1900-shares-of-wave-life-sciences-ltd-wve.html.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.