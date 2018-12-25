Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,532,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

