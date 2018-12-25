Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $100,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Julie Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $207,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Langen Mcalenn upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.59 and a one year high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

