Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 14670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/hawaiian-ha-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-25-19.html.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.