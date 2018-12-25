Head-To-Head Contrast: Equinix (EQIX) vs. The GEO Group (GEO)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.46% 7.70% 2.74% The GEO Group 6.43% 14.63% 3.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $4.37 billion 6.24 $232.98 million $18.53 18.30 The GEO Group $2.26 billion 1.02 $146.24 million $2.55 7.43

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than The GEO Group. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equinix and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 1 14 0 2.93 The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $504.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.48%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Equinix.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Equinix pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equinix beats The GEO Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 136 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

