Head to Head Contrast: Mesa Air Group (MESA) versus The Competition

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mesa Air Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $681.59 million $33.25 million 5.53 Mesa Air Group Competitors $13.33 billion $926.23 million 8.59

Mesa Air Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mesa Air Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mesa Air Group Competitors 433 1399 1958 155 2.47

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.88%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group Competitors 7.25% 47.87% 5.15%

Summary

Mesa Air Group competitors beat Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

