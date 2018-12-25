Head to Head Review: The Castle Group (CAGU) vs. La Quinta (LQ)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of La Quinta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Castle Group and La Quinta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.10 $100,000.00 N/A N/A La Quinta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Castle Group has higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Castle Group and La Quinta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A La Quinta 0 4 2 0 2.33

La Quinta has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Quinta is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and La Quinta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13% La Quinta N/A N/A N/A

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia. It serves the upper-midscale and midscale segments, principally under the La Quinta brand. La Quinta Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

